New Delhi, January 22: In a grim escalation of Manipur’s persistent ethnic conflict, a 38-year-old Meitei man was abducted and killed in the Churachandpur district on Wednesday. The incident gained widespread attention after a disturbing video surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the victim, identified as Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, pleading with armed assailants for his life moments before he was executed at close range.

The tragedy unfolded late Wednesday (January 21) evening in the Tuibong area. Rishikanta, a resident of Kakching district who had been working in Nepal, was visiting his wife, Chingnu Haokip, who belongs to the Kuki-Zo community. According to reports including from news agency PTI, unidentified masked men in a black SUV intercepted the couple, initially abducting both. While his wife was eventually released, Rishikanta was taken to the vicinity of Natjang village and killed.

The viral video, which has since become a key piece of evidence, shows Rishikanta kneeling on a dark road with his hands folded, begging his captors for mercy. Despite his pleas, the video records him being shot. Police recovered his body around 1:30 am. Thursday and transferred it to the district hospital morgue.

Suspected Militant Involvement

Security officials suspect the United Kuki National Army (UNKA), a militant group that is not a signatory to the government’s Suspension of Operations (SoO) peace pact, was behind the attack. According to local sources, Rishikanta had adopted the tribal name "Ginminthang" and had reportedly received informal permission from local groups to stay in the district due to his marriage.

The victim's wife informed investigators that only a few individuals, including the village chief, were aware of her husband's arrival from Nepal. A suo motu case has been registered by the Manipur Police, and search operations are currently underway to identify the four individuals involved in the kidnapping and murder.

Manipur Unrest: A Deepening Divide

This killing underscores the extreme volatility still gripping Manipur since ethnic violence first erupted in May 2023. The state remains physically and psychologically partitioned, with Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities strictly avoiding each other’s territories.

The conflict has resulted in over 260 deaths and the displacement of more than 60,000 people. Despite the imposition of President’s Rule in February 2025, sporadic incidents of abduction and targeted killings continue to hinder reconciliation efforts between the valley-dwelling Meiteis and the hill-based Kuki-Zo tribes.

