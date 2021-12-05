Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed anguish over the Nagaland firing incident. Twelve civilians and one security personnel were reportedly killed in the incident in Nagaland’s Mon district. Shah tweeted, “Anguished over unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families.”

Tweet By Amit Shah:

Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2021

