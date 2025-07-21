At least eight people were injured in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Pandharpur after a pickup van collided head-on with a mini truck. The incident, which occurred on a busy stretch, was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral. The footage shows the pickup van suddenly veering off track and crashing directly into the oncoming mini truck. The impact left both vehicles severely damaged. Nashik Road Accident: 7 Killed, 2 Injured After Car Collides With Motorbike on Vani-Dindori Road in Maharashtra.

8 Hurt as Pickup Van Hits Mini Truck in Pandharpur

महाराष्ट्र के पंढरपुर में सड़क हादसा.. पिक अप वैन और मिनी ट्रक वैन में अपने सामने टक्कर. 8 लोग घायल.. पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद.. pic.twitter.com/dfcRGdMdO5 — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) July 20, 2025

