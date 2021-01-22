New Delhi, January 22: Indian bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal died on Friday in Delhi. He was undergoing treatment at national capital’s Apollo Hospital. Narendra Chanchal breathed his last at around 12:15 pm. The bhajan singer was ill for the past three months. He was 80 years old. Mata ki Bhente by Narendra Chanchal: From Bhor Bhai to Je Main Hunda - Popular Devotional Songs For Navratri.

Chanchal was famous in North India, especially in Punjab for his bhajans. Singer Daler Mehndi expressed condolences over the demise of Narendra Chanchal. Mehndi said, "Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans." Navratri 2020 Mata Ki Bhente by Narendra Chanchal: Navratri Ke Din Aaye Hain and Other Devotional Songs for Navdurga This Sharad Navaratri.

Daler Mehndi's Tweet:

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zXEBN07MbM — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 22, 2021

Narendra Chanchal was born in a Punjabi family in Namak Mandi, Amritsar. He also lent his voice for Bollywood songs besides bhajans. The bhajan singer had won Filmfare Best Male Playback Award for his song Beshak Mandir Masjid for the 1973 film Bobby. He grew up in a religious atmosphere which inspired him to start singing bhajans and aartis. Chanchal had released an autobiography called Midnight Singer.

