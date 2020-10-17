Navaratri 2020 is here! One of the most important Hindu festivals, widely celebrated across the country is dedicated to maa Durga. It involves devotees of Mata Rani play bhajans of Maa Durga during Navratri to get into the feels of festivity and it does remain incomplete without Narensdra Chanchal ki Bhente. There are various types of Navratri bhajans and devotional songs. While some people are Anup Jalota Navratri bhajans and bhents fans, some cannot do without Anuradha Paudwal devotional songs for Maa Durga as Navaratri bhajans.

In North India, people love to listen to Bhojpuri Navratri songs by artists like Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh. Navratri, this year begins on October 17 and it is filled with auspicious Pujas, strict fasting, fun-filled Garba and Dandiya dance and of course, traditional folk songs, that praise the almighty. Since Navaratri is the festival that celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Durga, bhajans and religious song on Santoshi Maa or Maa Durga are played in various parts of the country.

And while talking about Bhajans on Santoshi Maa, one cannot steer away from mentioning the famous bhajans sung by the popular religious singer, Narendra Chanchal. Narendra Chanchal’s Bhajans on Santoshi Maa as well as Maa Durga have been a popular hit in all the Mata Ki Chowki and Navaratri celebrations. Not only Durga Bhajans but Maa Durga Ki Bhetein have been incredibly popular over the years. We also have for you Happy Navaratri 2020 wishes and messages, Images of Goddess Durga, Sharada Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, that are shared online.

From aartis like Jai Ambe Gauri to Navaratri Bhajans like Navratron Ke Din Aaye Hain, there are multiple Bhakti songs sung by the artist are a favourite especially around this time of the year. Navaratri celebrates the nine different forms of Goddess Durga on each of the nine days and the different Navaratri Bhajans sung by Narendra Chanchal are played according to the form of Goddess Durga who is being revered. Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidhatri are the nine avatars of Goddess Durga that the nine days of Navaratri revolve around. And as we prepare to celebrate this 9-day festivity, here are some of the best Navaratri Bhajans and Aartis by Narendra Chanchal.

Navratron Ke Din Aaye Hain

This popular Devi bhajan is the perfect song that sets the premise for Navratri and captures the spirit of this festival.

Watch Video Below:

Mehrawaliye Maaye Boohe Mandiraan De Khol

This bhajan by Narendra Chanchal is bound to touch your soul and has its special place in our Navaratri Bhajans playlist.

Watch Video Below:

The Complete Navratri Bhajan List

This one-hour long Bhajan is the perfectly curated list of songs revering Durga Maa.

Watch Video Below:

Devi Bhajans That You Need to Listen To

This curated playlist captures the different avatars of Goddess Durga to perfection and is bound to fill you with peace and calm.

Watch Video Below:

The Classic Jai Mata Di Bhajan

A popular bhajan list for all the Mata Ki Chowki, this playlist is bound to lift your spirits.

Watch Video Below:

Narendra Chanchal was born to a religious Punjabi family and grew up in a religious atmosphere, which motivated him to sing bhajans and aartis. His dedication reverence to Goddess Durga is clearly felt in his songs. These bhajans and aartis are bound to further set the festive spirits high and ensure that you enjoy Sharad Navaratri 2020 to the fullest. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Navaratri!

