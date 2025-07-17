Nashik, July 17: Three couples and a two-year-old boy were killed and two other persons injured when a car collided with a motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Thursday. The deceased were relatives and returning to Sarasale in the car after attending the birthday celebration of another relative when the accident took place late Wednesday night near Dindori town, they said. The police received an alert at 11.57 pm about the incident which took place near a nursery on Vani-Dindori road, an official said.

After being alerted, police and other agencies reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. When the police reached the spot, the two vehicles were found fallen in a small canal alongside the road, the official said. Seven car occupants -- three men, as many women, and a child -- were killed while two persons travelling on the motorbike suffered injuries, the police said. The car was on way to Vani from Nashik when one of its front tyres burst. As a result, the driver lost control over the wheels and the car hit a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction and fell into the canal alongside the road, the official said.

The occupants of the car could not get out of the vehicle. Water from the canal entered their mouths and noses and they died on the spot, he said. The two injured motorbike riders were admitted to the District Hospital in Nashik and their condition was improving, the official said. The deceased have been identified as Devidas Pandit Gangurde (28), his wife Manisha Devidas Gangurde (23), their son Bhavesh Devidas Gangurde (2), Uttam Eknath Jadhav (42), his wife Alka Uttam Jadhav (38), Dattatray Namdev Waghmare (45) and his wife Anusaya Dattatray Waghmare (40), all residents of different villages in Dindori taluka, the police said.

The two motorbike riders, aged 18 and 25, were residents of Pimpalgaon at Satpur in Nashik, they said. The Dindori police registered a case and were conducting a probe into the incident.