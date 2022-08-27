Mumbai, August 27: In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, a 14-year-old girl who left her home after a fight with her parents was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted. The alleged incident took place when the minor girl was abducted and assaulted by an autorickshaw driver. The incident took place on Thursday in Avadi.

According to a report in the Times of India, after having a fight with her parents, the girl told her younger sister that she is going to end her life and left her home. The younger sister informed the same to her parents when they returned home. The parents immediately left their house in search of their daughter.

A police officer said that an autorickshaw driver identified as Ramakrishnan (30) identified the girl walking alone at around 9 pm. Ramakrishnan, a resident of Teachers Colony, Pattabiram, took the girl to a deserted spot and allegedly molested her. However, the minor managed to flee from the clutches of the auto driver and met a woman on the road who took her to the nearest police station.

Immediately, the police informed the Avadi all women police about the incident. Acting on the information the girl provided, the police scanned CCTV footage of the area and zeroed in on the accused. After arresting him, the cops booked Ramakrishnan on charges of sexual assault under the Pocso (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. Post which he was remanded in judicial custody.

Inspector T Latha said, "With the help of the identity given by the girl, our police team checked footage from at least 20 CCTV cameras and nabbed the man before he could escape from the area."

