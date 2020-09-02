New Delhi, September 2: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday announced that the Indian Railways will run four pairs of special trains in Rajasthan for students appearing for the NEET 2020, JEE (Mains), NDA and others examinations. These special trains will run from September 4 to 15, Piyush Goyal added. NEET, JEE 2020 Latest Update: Students And Their Guardians Allowed to Travel by Special Local Trains in Mumbai, Admit Card Mandatory For Tickets.

Train no 02991 will leave Udaipur at 6 am and reach Jaipur at 1:35 pm. Train no 02991 will leave for Udaipur from Jaipur at 2 pm. These two trains will run daily from September 4 to 15. Train no 02467 will leave for Jaipur from Bikaner at 6 am. Train no 02468 will run from Jaipur to Bikaner. It will start at 5 pm. These two trains will run daily from September 4 to 15. NEET, JEE, Final Year Exams 2020: Health Ministry Issues SOP, Here's List of Measures to be Taken by Students And Educational Institutes During Exam.

Indian Railways to Run Special Trains in Rajasthan For Students:

PM @NarendraModi जी के छात्र हित के लक्ष्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए, रेलवे ने राजस्थान में JEE Mains, NEET, NDA व अन्य परीक्षाओं में भाग लेने वाले छात्रों की सुविधा हेतु 4 से 15 सितम्बर के बीच 4 जोड़ी परीक्षा स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। pic.twitter.com/7Jm3sUGDTQ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 2, 2020

While the NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. The common NDA 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on September 6. The Railways has suspended the passenger, mail and express train services from March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The national transporter has started to run Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport the stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students. The railways also started to operate 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains from May 12 and 100 pairs of Special timetabled trains from June 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).