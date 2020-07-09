Kathmandu, July 9: The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Thursday accused India Media for running “baseless propaganda” against Nepal. Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister and NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said that baseless propaganda by Indian media against Nepal government and their Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had crossed all limits. India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks.

Shrestha said, “Baseless propaganda by Indian media against Nepal government and our PM has crossed all limits. This is getting too much. Stop with the nonsense.” Recently, reports also surfaced that signals for Indian news channels have been switched off. Nepali cable TV provider told news agency ANI that no official government order of the same has been issued till now.

According to a report published in WION, Nepal has banned all Indian news channels, except the public service broadcaster Doordarshan. The tension between India and Nepal rose after the latter approved the new map, which includes three disputed regions - Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as part of the Nepal territory. The new map, which replaces the incumbent outline of the nation, was approved via the Constitution Amendment Bill that was passed with a brute majority in the 275-member Assembly last month.

Meanwhile, Nepal's ruling communist party appeared to be heading for a split as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and party executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' failed to iron out their differences. The political future of 68-year-old Oil is expected to be decided on Friday during a crucial Standing Committee meeting of the NCP, amidst the growing involvement of Hou Yanqui, the Chinese ambassador to Nepal.

