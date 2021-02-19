Mumbai, February 19: Maharashtra is again witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the past few days. Amid rising coronavirus cases, the state government on Thursday decided to impose restriction in certain districts including Amaravati and Yavatmal. In the capital city Mumbai also, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed certain measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 Lockdown to be Imposed in Amaravati District During Weekend From 8 PM on Saturday Till 7 AM on Monday Due to Rising Coronavirus Cases.

Notably, Maharashtra on Thursday reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government imposed lockdown in Amaravati during the weekend. COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place from 8 pm on Saturday till 7 am on Monday. Amid rising coronavirus infection, schools and colleges will remain closed till February 28. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, people not wearing masks in public will be fined Rs 200. Strict COVID-19 norms are also imposed in Akola. Mumbai to go Under Lockdown Again? 'People Must Take Precautions Else We'd Head Towards Another Lockdown', Says Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Here Are Measure Adopted by State Authorities in Maharashtra to Contain The Spread of COVID-19:

Lockdown has been imposed in Amaravati district during the weekend. The announcement was made by district collector Shailesh Naval. He said, “Due to increase in COVID-19 cases, we are imposing a one-day lockdown in Amravati district from Saturday evening 8 pm till Monday morning 7am". Healso asked people to follow COVID-19 rules.

Restrictions will also be imposed in Yavatmal district of the state. Schools and colleges will remain closed till February 28. Restaurants and hotels in Yavatmal can operate with less than 50 percent gathering. However, the lockdown has not been imposed in this district.

In Mumbai, the BMC issued fresh guidelines on Thursday. A circular, signed by Commissioner Iqbal Singh, was issued by the BMC.

As per the guidelines, if there are more than five COVID-19 patients in a building, then it will be sealed.

People not wearing masks in public places will be fined Rs 200.

The civic body in Mumbai will also deploy 300 marshals to make sure that people travelling in locals are wearing masks.

Stamping of positive COVID-19 patients in home quarantine will be done by the BMC.

People returning from Brazil will also have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine.

The Pune Municipal Corporation of Pune on Thursday made it mandatory for passengers arriving from Kerala to undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR test on arrival.

Maharashtra Government on Wednesday issued an order making COVID-19 RT-PCR test mandatory for people arriving from Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan and Rajasthan.

Schools and colleges in Wardha district have been ordered to remain closed till further notice.

After a gap of 75 days, Maharashtra on Thursday reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases. With 5,427 new cases, the caseload in the state rose to 20,81,520, while 38 fatalities took the death toll due to the pandemic to 51,669. As per the state health department, Of 5,427 new cases, 38 per cent or 2,105 cases were reported from Akola and Nagpur divisions. Notably, Akola division alone reported 1,258 cases.

