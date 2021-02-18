Amaravati, February 18: Amid rising Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, a COVID-19 lockdown was announced in Amaravati district of the state during the weekend. Restrictions will be imposed in the district from 8 pm on Saturday till 7 am on Monday. The development was confirmed by Amaravati District Collector Shelesh Naval.

Naval told News agency ANI, “Owing to rising cases, lockdown declared in Amravati District from Saturday 8 pm to Monday 7 am.” Strict COVID-19 restriction will also be imposed in Yavatmal district of the state due to the rise in coronavirus infection in the region. “Restrictions are being put in place in Yavatmal district due to rising COVID-19 cases. It is not a lockdown,” said Yavatmal District Collector MD Singh. Mumbai to go Under Lockdown Again? 'People Must Take Precautions Else We'd Head Towards Another Lockdown', Says Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Schools and colleges will also remain closed till February 28 in Yavatmal. Singh said, “Restaurants, function halls to operate and marriage ceremonies to be held with less than 50 percent capacity of people, assembly of 5 or more people not allowed.” Mumbai Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Past Few Days; Here Is List of Hotspot Areas in Maharashtra's Capital.

Tweet by ANI:

Maharashtra | Restrictions are being put in place in Yavatmal district due to rising COVID19 cases. It is not a lockdown: District Collector MD Singh — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

Coronavirus cases are on the rise for the past few days in Maharashtra. On Thursday, the western state of India reported 4,787 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest one-day count in 2021. Till now, 20,76,093 people have contracted COVID-19, the state has reported 51,631 deaths due to the deadly virus. Maharashtra has over 38,000 active coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the decision about lockdown in Mumbai will be taken on February 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).