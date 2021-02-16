Mumbai, February 16: Mumbai is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since the past few days. Reports are surfacing that there is a possibility of another lockdown in Maharashtra's capital city. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that no call of lockdown in the city has been taken yet. She added that whether lockdown would be implemented again, is in the hands of people of the city. Maharashtra Reports 3,670 New Coronavirus Cases, Mumbai Witnesses Sudden Increase in Daily COVID-19 Infections.

The Mayor also asked people to take necessary precautions to curb the spread of covid-19. While interacting with media, Pedneker stated, "It's a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don't wear masks. People must take precautions else we'd head towards another lockdown. Whether lockdown will be implemented again, is in the hands of people." Mumbai Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Past Few Days; Here Is List of Hotspot Areas in Maharashtra's Capital.

Kishori Pednekar's Sttaement:

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government reportedly imposed restrictions for travellers from Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Kerala. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government made it mandatory for people coming from these states to carry a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report. It should not be older than 72 years.

On Monday, the state government termed the situation as "alarming" and warned of "harsh decisions" after the recent spike. Describing as "alarming" the recent rise in fresh cases in some districts of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed displeasure over people not following COVID-19-related guidelines.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 4,092 COVID-19 cases. It was after a gap of 39 days that the state recorded over 4,000 coronavirus infections in a day. On the same day, over 600 COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai. The new cases took the COVID-19 tally in the state to over 20,67,000. The caseload of the country's financial capital crosses 3,14,000.

