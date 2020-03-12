Nirbhaya Gangrape and Murder Case: Delhi Court Rejects Convict Pawan Gupta's Plea on FIR Against 2 Policemen For Torture, Seeks Action Taken Report Fom Mandoli Jail by April 8

Nirbhaya case convicts | File Image

New Delhi, March 12: The Metropolitan Magistrate of Delhi Priyank Nayak on Thursday passed an order that 2012 Delhi gangrape case convict Pawan Gupta will be hanged on the scheduled date despite seeking FIR against two policemen for allegedly torturing him. However, Nayak sought an Action Taken Report from the Mandoli jail by April 8.

After hearing the petition of Delhi rape convict, the Metropolitan Magistrate clarified that though Pawan Gupta claimed to have been thrashed by the policemen inside the jail, the deciosion on his execution -- along with other convicts -- at 5.30 am on March 20 will continue. Gupta had claimed that due to the thrashing by policemen, he had suffered head injury. Following which he moved an application on March 11 demanding registration of a first information report (FIR) against 2 police personnel of the Mandoli jail. Nirbhaya case: 2012 Delhi Gangrape Convict Pawan Seeks FIR Against Two Policemen for Allegedly Beating Him.

Meanwhile, Delhi Court had sought an Action Taken Report from the Mandoli jail by April 8 and also issued a notice to the jail administration regarding the issue. The latest development comes two days after another Nirbhaya rape convict -- Vinay Sharma -- approached Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking mercy. In his plea, he had cited physical and mental torture behind bars as the reason for the same.

Earlier, on March President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected the mercy plea of rape convict Pawan Kumar Gupta, following the denial of mercy by the Supreme Court. President Kovind had also rejected the mercy pleas of the other three convicts -- Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh -- in the case. All the convicts have exhausted all legal remedies in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case.