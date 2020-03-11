Nirbhaya case: 2012 Delhi Gangrape Convict Pawan Seeks FIR Against Two Policemen for Allegedly Beating Him

Nirbhaya case convicts | File Image

Delhi, March 11: Delhi's Karkardooma court on Wednesday issued notice to Mandoli jail authorities on an application filed by one of the convicts in Nirbhaya rape case seeking FIR against two police personnel for allegedly beating him. Nirbhaya Case Convicts to be Hanged at 5:30 AM on March 20, Says Fresh Death Warrant Issued by Delhi Court.

Convict Pawan Gupta moved the court asserting that the police officers allegedly thrashed him with sticks, fist and blows on the head which caused a severe head injury. Nirbhaya Case Timeline: Chronology of Events in the 2012 Gangrape and Murder Case.

ANI Tweet:

2012 Delhi gang rape case: One of the death row convicts,Pawan moves Delhi court seeking registration of FIR against 2 policemen of Mandoli jail,alleging that they thrashed him, causing severe head injury. Court issues notice to jail admn seeking reply. Matter listed for March 12 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

The court sought jail's response and posted the matter for tomorrow. Besides Pawan, three other convicts -- Vinay, Akshay and Mukesh are scheduled to be hanged on March 20 at 5:30 am.