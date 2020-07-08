Delhi, July 8: A Delhi Court granted bail to the Brazilian, Australia, Fiji, China and Philippines nationals who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz. According to an ANI update, the court granted bail on the personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

These people were charge-sheeted for attending Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital, by violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines, issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country. What is Tablighi Jamaat? Know Key Facts About Islamic Group at Centre of Nizamuddin Markaz Fiasco Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Delhi Court Grants Bail to Brazilian, Australian, Fiji, China & Philippines Nationals Who Took Part in Tablighi Jamaat congregation:

A Delhi Court grants bail to the Brazilian, Australia, Fiji, China and Philippines nationals who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz. The court granted bail on the personal bond of Rs 10,000 each. — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

In the month of April, the government authorities were a logistical nightmare as they tried to trace the movement of thousands of people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place at the end of February and early March. Reportedly these people after dispersing from the meet travelled to other parts of the country and thus carried the novel coronavirus with them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).