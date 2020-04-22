'No Compromise on Safety of Healthcare Workers': PM Narendra Modi on Amended Epidemic Act Mandating Strict Action Against Attacks On Health Professionals

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the amendments to the Epidemic Diseases Act manifest out commitments to protect healthcare professionals who are battling in the frontline against the novel coronavirus. "The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety!" the premier tweeted.

The Centre on Wednesday issued an ordinance for protection of healthcare workers under which attacks on medics will be non-bailable. There will be stringent punishment including fines up to Rs 2 lakh. If serious cases, the punishment will be imprisonment up to seven years and fine up to Rs five lakh,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said. Violence Against Healthcare Professionals to be Punished, Centre Brings Ordinance Mandating 7-Year Jail, Upto Rs 5 Lakh Fine for Offenders.

PM Narendra Modi Tweet:

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

The amended Epidemic Act will protect doctors, nurses, attendants, other healthcare workers and also Aasha workers, the union minister said. "We have zero-tolerance against attacks against health professionals and will not allow this in a civilised society," he added.

The development came hours after Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and assured doctors of their safety. The IMA on Monday said that they would hold a symbolic protest on April 23 if the government does not enact a law on violence against doctors and nurses.

"Safety and dignity of our doctors at their work place is non-negotiable. It is our collective responsibility to ensure conducive atmosphere for them at all times. I have assured doctors that Modi govt is committed to their cause and appealed to reconsider their proposed protest," Amit Shah tweeted after the meeting.