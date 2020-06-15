Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

All-Party Meet: Amit Shah Approves BJP's Demand of Waiving Off 50% Charges on COVID-19 Testing in Delhi, Congress Seeks Testing For All

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 01:57 PM IST
A+
A-
All-Party Meet: Amit Shah Approves BJP's Demand of Waiving Off 50% Charges on COVID-19 Testing in Delhi, Congress Seeks Testing For All
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

New Delhi, June 15: Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a meeting of all the parties of Delhi to discuss on the coronavirus situation in the national capital. According to an ANI update, Delhi BJP Chief, Adesh Kumar Gupta after attending the all-party meeting said, "Shah said that by June 20, Delhi government would start conducting 18,000 tests per day."

In the meeting, BJP had demanded that 50 percent charges should be waived off on testing. Shah has also approved the demand. BJP further suggested that charges at private hospitals should be fixed. Taking cognisance of the matter, Home Minister has constituted a committee which will submit a report within two days. Based on the report, price capping will be done for private hospitals.

Amit Shah Approves BJP's Demand That 50% Charges be Waived off on Testing: 

 Here's what Congress Party demanded:

Congress demanded that coronavirus testing must be provided to all, as it is everyone’s right. The party further asked for Rs 10,000 be paid to every family whose member is infected or in containment zone. The congress party suggested that schools and college hostels should be used as quarantine facilities. In addition to this, Congress further said that fourth-year medical students be used as non-permanent resident doctors to provide help during the coronavirus crisis.

Congress Demands Compensation Amount to be Paid Without Further delay

Anil Chaudhary, Delhi Congress chief said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced of providing compensation of Rs 1 Crores for next of the kin of Corona warriors. "However, the compensation has not been provided yet. We have requested that the compensation be immediately provided so that they don't lose their morale," he said. The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has increased tremendously. The total tally in Delhi has now reached to 41,182.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
All-Party Meet Amit Shah BJP Congress Coronavirus Testing COVID-19 Testing Union Home Minister
You might also like
No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
News

No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'
Politics

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative
Bhopal Crime Branch Files FIR Against Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh For Sharing 'Edited' Video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan on Social Media
Politics

Bhopal Crime Branch Files FIR Against Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh For Sharing 'Edited' Video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan on Social Media
Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools
News

Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools
'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
News

'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases
News

Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases
Chhattisgarh: Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Protest Called by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea District; Watch Video
News

Chhattisgarh: Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Protest Called by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea District; Watch Video
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement