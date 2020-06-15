All-Party Meet: Amit Shah Approves BJP's Demand of Waiving Off 50% Charges on COVID-19 Testing in Delhi, Congress Seeks Testing For All

New Delhi, June 15: Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a meeting of all the parties of Delhi to discuss on the coronavirus situation in the national capital. According to an ANI update, Delhi BJP Chief, Adesh Kumar Gupta after attending the all-party meeting said, "Shah said that by June 20, Delhi government would start conducting 18,000 tests per day."

In the meeting, BJP had demanded that 50 percent charges should be waived off on testing. Shah has also approved the demand. BJP further suggested that charges at private hospitals should be fixed. Taking cognisance of the matter, Home Minister has constituted a committee which will submit a report within two days. Based on the report, price capping will be done for private hospitals.

Congress demanded that coronavirus testing must be provided to all, as it is everyone’s right. The party further asked for Rs 10,000 be paid to every family whose member is infected or in containment zone. The congress party suggested that schools and college hostels should be used as quarantine facilities. In addition to this, Congress further said that fourth-year medical students be used as non-permanent resident doctors to provide help during the coronavirus crisis.

Anil Chaudhary, Delhi Congress chief said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced of providing compensation of Rs 1 Crores for next of the kin of Corona warriors. "However, the compensation has not been provided yet. We have requested that the compensation be immediately provided so that they don't lose their morale," he said. The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has increased tremendously. The total tally in Delhi has now reached to 41,182.

