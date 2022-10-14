Delhi, October 14: In a bid to move ahead with the proposed and controversial nationwide National Register of Citizens, the Union Home Ministry has initiated the process to create a national database of all Indian citizens to register their birth and death records. According to a report in NDTV, this is being done to strengthen the National Population Register (NPR) where a database of the death and birth of all Indian citizens will be created in the first step.

The government is keen on merging the data with NPR and voters' list. The database will be maintained by the Registrar General of India who will work in close consultation with chief registrars of various state governments. At present, this database is under control of the respective state governments through local registrars. Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Challenging CAA on September 12

A cabinet note and a bill moved by the ministry have revealed that the current plan encompasses registration of the births and deaths of all citizens at the national level. At present, this database is under control of the respective state governments through local registrars. Yogi Adityanath Govt Withdraws Notice to Anti-CAA Protesters Seeking To Recover Damages in Uttar Pradesh

The last time when the government proposed linking the Aadhaar card with the voter ID card, though voluntary, was met with stiff opposition in parliament when the Election Commission recommended amending the Representation of People Act.

The Union government now intends to integrate this database with the population register and electoral rolls, Aadhaar card, ration card, driving licences and passports and has moved a cabinet note to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act.

According to government officials, the cabinet is expected to take up this proposal shortly and the amendment bill is expected to be introduced in the next session of parliament, government officials said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2022 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).