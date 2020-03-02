NRC Internal Matter of India, Won't Have Implications on Bangladesh: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

NRC updation process and Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 2: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday reiterated India's position that that National Register of Citizens would have no implications on the people of Bangladesh. He even pointed pointed out the was entirely an internal matter of India and will continue to do so.

Addressing a gathering at the ‘Bangladesh & India: A Promising Future’ seminar in Dhaka, Shringla said, as quoted by Indian Express, "Let me clearly state here what our leadership has repeatedly confirmed at the highest level to the Government of Bangladesh: Updation of National Register of Citizens is a process that is entirely internal to India. Therefore there will be no implications for the government and people of Bangladesh. You have our assurance on that count." Assam Delimitation: 'Political Rights of Indigenous Population of State Should Be Protected', Says Himanta Biswas Sarma.

Shringla happens to be the first foreign secretary to visit Bangladesh since the CAA-NRC issue introduced strains in an otherwise robust bilateral relationship. Considering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bangladesh for the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in April, the foreign secretary is currently working on laying the groundwork for him.

Among the dignitaries who are supposed to visit Bangladesh on Bangabandhu’s 100th birth anniversary on April 17 include PM Modi, former President Pranab Mukherjee and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. This step taken by India is seen as building positive partnership with the neighbouring country.

It is to be known that previously in December 2019, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had cancelled their visit to India after Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister had said in January that both CAA and NRC are internal matter of India.