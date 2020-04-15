Nurses And Other Medical Staff Terminated in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Coronavirus Pandemic? Shashi Tharoor Questions Government Over Move

A coronavirus ward in hospital of J&K | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 15: The government of Jammu & Kashmir union territory drew flak for terminating around 250 nurses - employed in five Government Medical Colleges - amid the outbreak of coronavirus. The nurses were recruited under an academic arrangement programme last year, and have been removed from duty to allow permanent recruits to fill the vacancy. Srinagar Old City Area in Jammu And Kashmir Declared as Red Zone Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Localities Sealed.

The decision drew criticism as the incumbent nurses, who were served the letter of disengagement, are experienced and more equipped to discharged the services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On the contrary, the permanent recruits are freshers and risk being infected themselves by the contagious disease.

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sought the Centre's intervention after being appealed by a group of nurses in Jammu to take up their case with the government. The former union minister condemned the J&K government for terminating the nurses at a time when countries across the globe are even roing retired nurses in the line of duty.

"Have received urgent SOS from Jammu nurses that on 12 April, the J&K Govt dismissed 181 trained professionals of the Health and Medical Education Department, Jammu, including 97 staff nurses and paramedics, in the midst of COVID-19," Tharoor said in his tweet, tagging Union Minister and Jammu MP Jitendra Singh.

"How can frontline warriors against the deadly virus be fired at the very time when they are needed most? These healthcare professionals had been selected under SRO 24 by following a proper procedure and are now being arbitrarily terminated. Pls protect them (sic)," he added.

See Shashi Tharoor's Tweet

The nurses who have been sacked were employed at the Government Medical Colleges in Kathua, Rajouri and Doda in Jammu, along with Anantnag and Baramulla in Kashmir. Their termination has also been challenged by the Jammu & Kashmir Nurses Association, which has cited the COVID-19 pandemic while appealing the government to continue their services.

“The terminated nurses are skilled and experienced. Their termination will allow unskilled students to take over their work, which may further put them at risk and intensify the spread of Covid-19," Kashmir Reader quoted Association president Parveen Khan as saying.

The frontier UT of Jammu & Kashmir is severely hit by coronavirus, with a total of 312 cases recorded so far. The region has recorded 278 active infections so far, along with 30 recoveries and four deaths. The nationwide toll stands at 11,489, with a fatality count of 377.