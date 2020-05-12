International Nurses Day 2020: Nurses Are Frontline Warriors in Fight Against COVID-19, Says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, May 12: Nurses are the frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19 and their commitment towards duty is commendable, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on World Nurses Day on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of Miss Florence Nightingale's bicentennial anniversary organized by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences at his home office 'Krishna'. International Nurses Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Gratitude to Nurses Working Round the Clock, Applauds Their Great Work Towards Defeating COVID-19.

The Chief Minister said that the care and service provided by the nurses enhance the chances of recovery for any patient."In spite of the stress and pressure they go through everyday, nurses render quality service in the providing healthcare. There is an enormous demand for nurses around the world. I appeal to nurses to continue to render their quality service in this fight against COVID," he said. International Nurses Day 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of The Day Honouring Florence Nightingale.

Speaking at the event, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the nurses are the backbone of the healthcare services and their role in the fight against corona is so large that the whole system would have gone for a toss without their services. The Minister said that the Nurses have been renamed as Nursing Officers in recognition of their service.

