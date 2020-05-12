International Nurses Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Gratitude to Nurses Working Round the Clock, Applauds Their Great Work Towards Defeating COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 12: On the occasion of International Day of Nurse 2020, PM Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the nurses who are working round the clock to keep the planet healthy. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19."

In another tweet, PM said that our nurses are inspired by Florence Nightingale's commitment to serving the nation and its people. He further said, "Today, we also reiterate our commitment to keep working for the welfare of nurses and devote greater attention to opportunities in this field so that there is no shortage of caregivers." International Nurses Day 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of The Day Honouring Florence Nightingale.

The day is celebrated annually in honour of the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, one of the most significant people in this profession of nursing. The International Nurses Day or IND marks the contributions of nurses to the society.

Here's what PM Modi tweeted on the occasion of International Day of Nurse 2020:

International Day of the Nurse is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2020

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today. At a video conference meeting which the PM had with all the state Chief Minister, he hinted towards a further lockdown extension. is currently in the middle of the third phase of nationwide lockdown, which is expected to end on May 17. The main objective behind the video meet with the CMs was to discuss the possible lockdown exit strategy and how to revive the economy.