International Nurses Day 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of The Day Honouring Florence Nightingale

May 12 marks the celebration of International Nurses Day 2020. Annually celebrated on this day, it is observed in honour of the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, one of the most significant people in this profession of nursing. The International Nurses Day or IND marks the contributions of nurses to the society. And it remains significant this time of the year as the world braves on a pandemic of Coronavirus. Doctors, medical workers, paramedical staff, nurses all are the frontline warriors in this battle. Ahead of International Nurses Day 2020, we tell you a little about the history and how it is celebrated around the world.

Date and Theme of International Nurses Day

As mentioned above, May 12 marks the celebration of International Nurses Day annually. 2020 marks the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, so in recognition of the World Health Organization (WHO having designated 2020 as International Year of the Nurse. As per the ICN website, the theme for this year's celebration is Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Nursing the World to Health.

History of International Nurses Day

The very first celebration of International Nurses Day dates back to 1965, when the International Council of Nurses (ICN) celebrated this day. Dorothy Sutherland, an official of the US health department had come up with the idea of organising such a day back in 1953, but it was dismissed. But in the year 1974, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale was chosen as the date for this observance. Florence Nightingale was the founder of modern nursing who helped in saving the patients during the Crimean War. She also trained other nurses. Ever since May 12 is celebrated as International Nurses Day.

Significance and Celebrations of International Nurses Day

As much as doctors play an important role in saving a patient's life, the nurses are equally important to take care of the person's treatment. Be it giving out timely medicines or just keep up with patients' spirits and providing hope, some nurses play a role as good as family members. This day is celebrated to mark the importance, honour their roles and make accessible care to these medical workers.

The US has a whole week-long celebration of National Nursing Week each year from 6 May to 12 May. Different countries hold various events to honour the work of nurses. Sometimes award ceremonies are also conducted to appreciate their good work.