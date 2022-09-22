Tamil Nadu, September 22: A horrifying incident has come to light from Chennai where a man killed his grandmother at korrukupet on Tuesday afternoon, reported the Times of India. Reportedly, the deceased woman was asking for the Rs. 1 lakh which the accused's mother had borrowed. Angered by his grandmother's insistence to return the money, the man murdered her and locked the door from inside, and watched TV as she bled to death.

As per the reports, the deceased woman was identified as Visalakshi (70), while the accused was identified as Sathish (28). The deceased was Sathish's maternal grandmother. The 70-year-old had made the favourite lunch of fish curry and rice for the accused. However, after lunch, an argument broke out between the two over the money. Angered, Sathish slashed her with a blade and hit her with a hammer. Pune Shocker: Woman Kills Grandmother To Pay Rs 15,000 Loan in Warje, Held.

Neighbours rushed to Visalakshi's house to inquire about the noise, but Sathish told them that the noise was coming from the TV. He continued to watch the TV as his grandmother lay on the floor injured. Later, the accused called his mother and told her that Visalakshi had been injured in a fall. The old woman was rushed to Stanley government hospital where the doctors who attended her, declared her dead on arrival.

When police reached the crime spot, they found Sathish watching TV in a drunken state. The murder weapons, such as a blade and a hammer were recovered from the scene. Cops arrested Sathish and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Delhi Shocker: Minor Slits 84-Year-Old Grandmother’s Throat After She Refuses to Give Him Money in Shalimar Bagh.

As per the reports, Sathish's mother had borrowed money from several people, including her mother to renovate a house. However, when she was unable to repay the money, she sold the house and settled loans. She paid her mother Rs 1 lakh and told her that she will pay back the remaining 1 lakh. However, she delayed the payment and Visalakshi called and abused her daughter and grandson several times.

