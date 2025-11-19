Puri, November 19: A four-year-old boy in Odisha’s Kandhamal district died after allegedly swallowing a miniature plastic toy that came packaged inside a packet of chips, police said on Wednesday, November 19. The incident occurred in Musumahapada village under Brahmani police limits in Daringbadi block.

According to the PTI report, the child, identified as Bigil Pradhan, was playing with the toy gun while his parents worked nearby. When he began crying, the family discovered he had accidentally swallowed the toy, which had become lodged in his throat.

Unable to dislodge it, the parents rushed him to the Daringbadi Community Health Centre, about 30 km away, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Dr Jakesh Samantaray, the medical officer in charge, confirmed that the toy had blocked the child’s airway. Police said no formal complaint has been filed so far in connection with the death.

