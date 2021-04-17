New Delhi, April 17: In a shocking incident, a mentally unstable man in Delhi lived next to the dead body of his mother for several days before being discovered by the neighbours. Reports inform that the man was facing mental health problems and alcoholism. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident was reported from north-east Delhi’s Usmanpur area on Thursday evening. As soon as the incident was reported, police rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. Kolkata: 65-Year-Old Mentally Unstable Woman Stays With Dead Body of Brother For Days, Brings Back Horrors of Robinson Skeleton Case.

The woman lived with her 54-year-old son in a house in Usmanpur that belongs to one of her daughters. According to details by Police, the actual date of the woman’s death could not be immediately ascertained but the extent of decomposition suggested that she died at least a week ago. Meanwhile, neighbours told the police that they last saw the woman outside her house at least 10 days ago. The incident came to light after police received a call from the woman’s neighbours who informed the police about a strong stench from her house.

When police reached the spot, they found that the house was closed from inside following which they broke the door and entered. They found the dead woman and her body was heavily decomposed. Her son was found in an inebriated condition on another bed in the same room. The HT report states that the woman has one more son and a daughter but they just had limited communication.

Police informed that the man who lived with the woman is unemployed, struggling with a mental ailment, and addicted to alcohol. Officials said that there was no interaction with the neighbours for at least 10 days until Thursday. The report quotes Sanjay Kumar Sain, deputy commissioner of police (north-east) saying that the death of the woman was due to natural causes and due to her old age. The cops ruled out any foul play and said that further investigation into the matter was underway.

