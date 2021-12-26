Ahmedabad, December 26: In an incident of online fraud, a 21-year-old woman from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad was duped for Rs 1.97 lakh by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of offering her a gift”. The victim has been identified as Karishma Ratnu. She is a resident of the Tragad area of Ahmedabad. The incident took place on Thursday. The victim received a call from a woman who identified herself as Twinkle Sharma, a representative of a well-known health and wellness brand. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 2.83 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Purchasing Mobile Phone in Raigad; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Sharma then handed over the phone to her “team leader” Abhay Yadav. He told Ratnu that she had been chosen for the reward as she was a regular customer of the company and asked to choose from home appliances like AC, refrigerator, mobile phone, television and laptop as a gift.

As per the report, Yadav told the victim that the company would reimburse 50 percent of the total amount of the product purchased by Ratnu. The accused asked Ratnu to provide details of the product she purchased from the website. After providing the details, the accused sent a link to the victim. Once the victim opened the link, she was directed to another domain. Online Fraud In Bhopal: 20-Year-Old Youth Duped Of Rs 97,129 By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating Executive Of Online Payment Wallet Company.

Rs 54,907 was deducted from the bank account of the victim. The money got deposited in the account of the company. The victim called on the number from where she received the call. Sharma told her that the money would get refunded in three hours. After some time, when Ratnu called again, the number was switched off. She then approached the bank. Ratnu then got to know that Rs 1.97 were debited from her account. The victim approached the police and lodged a complaint.

