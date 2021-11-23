Bhopal, November 23: In an incident of online fraud, a 20-year-old youth was duped for Rs 97,129 by cyber fraudsters in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal on November 16. The online fraudster cheated the youth by posing as an executive of an online payment wallet company. The money was siphoned off from the victim’s account in two transactions. A case was registered at the Chunabhatti police station. Online Fraud In Bhopal: Woman Duped Of Rs 76,200 By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating Indian Army Officer; Case Registered.

The victim has been identified as Akash Jadhav. He is a resident of the Chunabhatti area of the city and works as at a grocery shop. He also works as a part-time DJ operator. The youth linked his bank account with a UPI-linked online payment wallet. According to a report published in The Times of India, on November 16, at around 4 pm, the complainant made a payment of Rs 520 at a kiosk with his UPI-linked online payment wallet.

The money got deducted from his account, but the made was not made to the Kiosk owner. He searched the customer care number of the online payment wallet online. However, he found a fake customer care number posted by fraudsters. The victim dialled the number and requested to refund the money. The man who picked the call introduced himself as an executive of the online payment wallet company. The fraudster took the details of his UPI-linked online payment wallet. Online Fraud In Bhopal: Businessman And His Son Duped Of Rs 20 Lakh By Six Fraudsters Including Two Foreign Nationals; Case Registered.

As per the media report, within a minute, Rs 97,129 were deducted from his bank account in two transactions. Upon realising that he was being duped, the victim approached the cyber police. A zero FIR was registered, and the case was transferred to the Chunabhatti police station.

The victim’s father had died in 2009, and his mother works as domestic help. Jadhav has three sisters. His elder is married. The complainant’s mother had saved the money for his second sister’s wedding.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2021 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).