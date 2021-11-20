Raigad, November 20: In an incident of online fraud, a 55-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Raigad district was duped for Rs 2.83 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The victim was cheated by the crooks while he was purchasing a mobile phone from an e-commerce website. The incident took place last month. A case has been registered in the matter at the Nhava Sheva police station. Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Man Duped of Over Rs 7 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster Over Fake Job Offer in Kandivali.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, when the 55-year-old was making a payment of Rs 18,549 from his credit card, it got declined. He again entered his details. This time, the payment was successful. The victim received the mobile phone on time.

When he received his credit card statement, the transaction of Rs 18,549 was shown twice. He then contacted the customer care of the bank. An executive of the bank asked him to contact the customer care of the e-commerce website. The complainant then searched the customer care of the e-commerce website online. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: Retired RBI Employee From Thane Duped Of Rs 3.38 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating SBI Official; Case Registered.

The victim called on the number. The number turned out to be fraudulent. The 55-year-old man downloaded a mobile app suggested by the fraudster. “The fraudster then transferred ₹2,17,783 from his bank account and ₹63,325 from his credit card. After realising what had happened, the complainant approached us and narrated the entire incident,” reported the media house quoting a police officer from Nhava Sheva police station as saying.

Upon realizing that he was duped, the complainant then approached the police. An FIR was registered in the matter under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66C and 66D of the IT Act. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

