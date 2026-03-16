The Academy Awards: too long, too fancy, a bit too pleased with themselves, and still the only thing anyone will be talking about for a bit. So here's DW's moment‑by‑moment Oscars coverage. Follow along.

"Sinners" and "One Battle After Another" face off at Oscars (don't worry other films are in the running too) Also Read | Oscars: Hollywood’s Big Night Begins on the Red Carpet.

Sinners' leads with 16 Oscar nominations

The only sure bet appears to be best actress nominee Jessie Buckley for "Hamnet"Also Read | Oscars: Hollywood’s Big Night Begins on the Red Carpet.

Conan O'Brien is hosting for a second time

The "fun" at the 98th Academy Awards is getting underway in Los Angeles, grab a snack, settle in, and follow our live coverage, also refresh your browser every so often:

Conan is smashing the opening monologue

Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue is already on a roll.

He’s wasted no time taking shots at: AI, proudly declaring himself the last human allowed to host the Oscars

Timothee Chalamet's sudden views about ballet and opera, because apparently acting wasn’t dramatic enough,

The Netflix CEO showing up in an actual movie theater, a historic moment archaeologists will surely study

And yes, he even casually dropped a reference to the Epstein files.

His attempt to manufacture a meme with Leonardo DiCaprio, however, landed with all the grace of a lead balloon, though to be fair, DiCaprio is famously allergic to such jokes.

O’Brien also shifted gears into sincerity, noting that “these are very chaotic, frightening times,” adding that film endures because it celebrates optimism.

He wrapped up by pointing out that 31 countries across six continents are represented tonight, which is basically Eurovision but with more sequins and fewer pyrotechnics.

Here we go...

Comedian Conan O'Brien is back for a second year to host the ceremony, because Hollywood never turns down a man willing to make jokes in formal wear.

In pictures: Just in time for the ceremony to start

DW's Academy Awards drinking game

The Oscars usually last about three and a half hours

To help you stay hydrated (with the beverage of your choosing), we've devised a drinking game.

Remember, no one said it should be alcohol. Whether you make it to the end of the ceremony is between you, your drink, and your employer's sick-leave policy. (Fun fact: In Germany, a hangover legally count as an illness. Less fun fact: It would likely be unpaid.)

Here's how it works:

Take a sip when…

A winner looks genuinely shocked, as if they didn't campaign for six months straight

The camera cuts to someone who didn't win trying and failing to look gracious

A presenter stares at or read the teleprompter like it's written in an ancient language

A winner insists they "didn't expect this" despite holding a perfectly written speech

A montage plays (because what are the Oscars if not a celebration of montages?)

Conan makes an awkward joke

Someone shouts out their home country (Norway and Brazil, please pace yourselves)

Take two sips when…

Someone cries mid-speech, bonus sip if mascara gets involved

A speech gets cut off by the orchestra, Hollywood’s most passive-aggressive weapon

A film sweeps multiple awards in a row

Someone drops, or nearly drops, the Oscar (That thing is heavy, we are told)

A winner forgets to thank their spouse or partner and frantically adds them in at the last second

Finish your drink when…

A massive upset happens

The wrong name is read (yes, we are never letting "La La Land", "Moonlight" go, never)

Conan or one of the presenters go off-script in a way that makes the producers reconsider their life choices

Pour a new drink when…

Best Picture is announced, because if you made it to that point, you've earned it

K-Pop Demon Hunters is going up, up, up

It's the most-watched film in Netflix history, and honestly, where have you been this year if "Golden" hasn't wormed its way into your brain on a loop?

But in the unlikely event you're still craving more "K-Pop Demon Hunters," Netflix says a sequel is officially in the works.

And if co-director Maggie Kang has her way, this won't be a one‑and‑done situation.

"I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters," Kang said. "There's so much more to this world we have built and I'm excited to show you. This is only the beginning."

The film is up for two Oscars: Best Animated Feature and Best Original song.

And "Golden" has already made history, earning the Grammy for best song written for visual media, the first time a K-pop track has ever taken home that trophy.

Palestinian actor says he can't attend Oscars because of US travel ban

Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees says a US travel ban is preventing him from attending tonight's Academy Awards, where a film he stars in is nominated.

"The Voice of Hind Rajab," the story of a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed during Israeli military operations in Gaza in 2024, is up for Best International Feature Film.

Malhees plays a call-center operator trying to help the child, but says the United States has barred him from entering because he holds only a Palestinian passport.

"They can ban me from entering, but I just know one thing that I'm sure about that's my voice is there, my art is there, my story is there," he told Mehdi Hasan on Zeteo a few days ago.

The restriction stems from a December proclamation by former President Donald Trump blocking entry to individuals using documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority. The rules took effect on January 1.

The State Department has not responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

In pictures: It is getting busy on the red carpet

LAPD, FBI step up Oscars security

Security at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood has been ramped up.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department said this year's planning around the event has been extensive.

Organizers said they were working closely with the LAPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The move comes after a federal warning of a possible Iranian threat against California, though authorities have cited no specific or credible danger to the Academy Awards.

The Oscars are taking place two weeks after the United States and President Donald Trump launched the war with Iran.

"Of course, every year we monitor what's going on in the world," Raj Kapoor, executive producer of the show, said earlier in the week. "We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it's a close collaboration."

What to expect from the 2026 Oscars broadcast

Actors might think the Oscars are all about them, but let's be honest: the ceremony is also Hollywood's annual attempt to remind the world it still knows how to put on a show.

So what do the producers have up their sleeve for tonight?

Conan O'Brien returns as host for the second year running.

Despite the war in Iran and broader geopolitical chaos, O'Brien has pledged an upbeat, old-school evening reminiscent of Bob Hope and Johnny Carson. "Let's have fun with it, is my attitude," he told reporters.

Of course, O'Brien won't hog the spotlight alone. The Academy has assembled a star-studded lineup of presenters.

The generational mix includes past winners and nominees such as Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana. Also braving the stage lights: Will Arnett, Javier Bardem, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Chase Infiniti, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum and Sigourney Weaver.

At this point, it's easier to list who isn't presenting.

And yes, there will be montages. There are always montages.

Live musical performances are on the bill as well.

Two of the five best original song nominees will be performed: "I Lied to You," from Sinners, featuring Miles Caton, Raphael Saadiq and others; and "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters.

WATCH LIVE: Red Carpet arrivals

In pictures: First arrivals on the red carpet

Who will win an Oscar?

We all have our favorites, but this awards season has delivered a few surprises. So who can say with absolute certainty?

Not us. But our colleagues on DW's culture desk have taken a stab at it.

You can see their picks by clicking here.

Fashion preview: Structured and cutout gowns dominate as menswear goes formal

Celebrity stylist Deborah Afshani says sequins, dramatic cutouts and statuesque silhouettes are defining looks for nominees such as “Hamnet” director Chloe Zhao.

Recent award shows have seen stars including Jessie Buckley and Chase Infiniti in striking strapless gowns and voluminous capes.

Best actress contenders Renate Reinsve and Rose Byrne have also opted for standout designs, from tummy‑baring cuts to silver‑sequined dresses.

"When it's a nominee... it just feels like this big important moment and I just really want to honor it," Afshani said of dressing clients. "They'll be photographed usually more than some others and then I do imagine what it would end up looking... with an award."

Menswear is leaning formal, with experts predicting classic old‑Hollywood tuxedos for nominees such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan.

"The Oscars is historically the most prestigious, and with that comes more of an attention to formality when it comes to menswear," said Zak Maoui, style director of Esquire UK.

"I think we'll get sort of old Hollywood tuxes and not so many frills and sequins as we have in previous years at other award ceremonies."

Accessories like sunglasses and brooches are rising trends, now seen as simple ways to personalize traditional red‑carpet looks.

What time do the Oscars start?

No matter where you’re tuning in from, the Academy has released the official global start times for the ceremony:

7 p.m. EDT

4 p.m. PDT

11 p.m. GMT

12 a.m. CET

7 a.m. CST

Yes, for us here in Germany, it is a midnight watch!

Welcome to our coverage of Hollywood's biggest night

Ah, the Oscars. How do I hate thee? Let me count the ways.

But just like a drug, I cannot quit the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' annual awards, now in its 98th year. (For the record, none of us have been around for all 98 ceremonies.)

So here we are, watching celebrities walk slowly and deliberately on the red carpet while pretending their shoes do not hurt.

Waiting for the stars to applaud themselves like it's a competitive sport.

And just wait for the acceptance speeches; the exit music cannot be played fast enough.

We honestly hope someone does something inappropriate, or at least delivers the kind of pure, chaotic energy Roberto Benigni brought when "Life Is Beautiful" won Best Foreign Language Film in 1999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 04:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).