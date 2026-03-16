The Academy Awards: too long, too fancy, a bit too pleased with themselves, and still the only thing anyone will be talking about for a bit. So here's DW's moment‑by‑moment Oscars coverage. Follow along.

Celebrities are walking the red carpet, including roughly 200 nomineesAlso Read | Oscars: Hollywood’s Big Night Begins on the Red Carpet.

"Sinners" and "One Battle After Another" face off at Oscars (don't worry other films are in the running too)

Sinners' leads with 16 Oscar nominationsAlso Read | Oscars: Hollywood’s Big Night Begins on the Red Carpet.

The only sure bet appears to be best actress nominee Jessie Buckley for "Hamnet"

Conan O'Brien to host a second time

The ceremony is set to start at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) in the Dolby Theater

The "fun" at the 98th Academy Awards is getting underway in Los Angeles, grab a snack, settle in, and follow our live coverage, also refresh your browser every so often:

Palestinian actor says he can't attend Oscars because of US travel ban

Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees says a US travel ban is preventing him from attending tonight's Academy Awards, where a film he stars in is nominated.

"The Voice of Hind Rajab," the story of a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed during Israeli military operations in Gaza in 2024, is up for Best International Feature Film.

Malhees plays a call-center operator trying to help the child, but says the United States has barred him from entering because he holds only a Palestinian passport.

"They can ban me from entering, but I just know one thing that I'm sure about that's my voice is there, my art is there, my story is there," he told Mehdi Hasan on Zeteo a few days ago.

The restriction stems from a December proclamation by former President Donald Trump blocking entry to individuals using documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority. The rules took effect on January 1.

The State Department has not responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

In pictures: It is getting busy on the red carpet

LAPD, FBI step up Oscars security

Security at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood has been ramped up.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department said this year's planning around the event has been extensive.

Organizers said they were working closely with the LAPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The move comes after a federal warning of a possible Iranian threat against California, though authorities have cited no specific or credible danger to the Academy Awards.

The Oscars are taking place two weeks after the United States and President Donald Trump launched the war with Iran.

"Of course, every year we monitor what's going on in the world," Raj Kapoor, executive producer of the show, said earlier in the week. "We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it's a close collaboration."

What to expect from the 2026 Oscars broadcast

Actors might think the Oscars are all about them, but let's be honest: the ceremony is also Hollywood's annual attempt to remind the world it still knows how to put on a show.

So what do the producers have up their sleeve for tonight?

Conan O'Brien returns as host for the second year running.

Despite the war in Iran and broader geopolitical chaos, O'Brien has pledged an upbeat, old-school evening reminiscent of Bob Hope and Johnny Carson. "Let's have fun with it, is my attitude," he told reporters.

Of course, O'Brien won't hog the spotlight alone. The Academy has assembled a star-studded lineup of presenters.

The generational mix includes past winners and nominees such as Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana. Also braving the stage lights: Will Arnett, Javier Bardem, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Chase Infiniti, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum and Sigourney Weaver.

At this point, it's easier to list who isn't presenting.

And yes, there will be montages. There are always montages.

Live musical performances are on the bill as well.

Two of the five best original song nominees will be performed: "I Lied to You," from Sinners, featuring Miles Caton, Raphael Saadiq and others; and "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters.

WATCH LIVE: Red Carpet arrivals

In pictures: First arrivals on the red carpet

Who will win an Oscar?

We all have our favorites, but this awards season has delivered a few surprises. So who can say with absolute certainty?

Not us. But our colleagues on DW's culture desk have taken a stab at it.

You can see their picks by clicking here.

Fashion preview: Structured and cutout gowns dominate as menswear goes formal

Celebrity stylist Deborah Afshani says sequins, dramatic cutouts and statuesque silhouettes are defining looks for nominees such as “Hamnet” director Chloe Zhao.

Recent award shows have seen stars including Jessie Buckley and Chase Infiniti in striking strapless gowns and voluminous capes.

Best actress contenders Renate Reinsve and Rose Byrne have also opted for standout designs, from tummy‑baring cuts to silver‑sequined dresses.

"When it's a nominee... it just feels like this big important moment and I just really want to honor it," Afshani said of dressing clients. "They'll be photographed usually more than some others and then I do imagine what it would end up looking... with an award."

Menswear is leaning formal, with experts predicting classic old‑Hollywood tuxedos for nominees such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan.

"The Oscars is historically the most prestigious, and with that comes more of an attention to formality when it comes to menswear," said Zak Maoui, style director of Esquire UK.

"I think we'll get sort of old Hollywood tuxes and not so many frills and sequins as we have in previous years at other award ceremonies."

Accessories like sunglasses and brooches are rising trends, now seen as simple ways to personalize traditional red‑carpet looks.

What time do the Oscars start?

No matter where you’re tuning in from, the Academy has released the official global start times for the ceremony:

7 p.m. EDT

4 p.m. PDT

11 p.m. GMT

12 a.m. CET

7 a.m. CST

Yes, for us here in Germany, it is a midnight watch!

Welcome to our coverage of Hollywood's biggest night

Ah, the Oscars. How do I hate thee? Let me count the ways.

But just like a drug, I cannot quit the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' annual awards, now in its 98th year. (For the record, none of us have been around for all 98 ceremonies.)

So here we are, watching celebrities walk slowly and deliberately on the red carpet while pretending their shoes do not hurt.

Waiting for the stars to applaud themselves like it's a competitive sport.

And just wait for the acceptance speeches; the exit music cannot be played fast enough.

We honestly hope someone does something inappropriate, or at least delivers the kind of pure, chaotic energy Roberto Benigni brought when "Life Is Beautiful" won Best Foreign Language Film in 1999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 03:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).