The Academy Awards: too long, too fancy, a bit too pleased with themselves, and still the only thing anyone will be talking about for a bit. So here's DW's moment‑by‑moment Oscars coverage. Follow along.

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The official "On the Red Carpet at the Oscars," will be broadcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), we'll have some pictures of the outfits as soon as we get them

The ceremony is set to start at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) in the Dolby Theater

The "fun" at the 98th Academy Awards is getting underway in Los Angeles, grab a snack, settle in, and follow our live coverage:

In Pictures: First arrivals on the red carpet

Who will win an Oscar?

We all have our favorites, but this awards season has delivered a few surprises. So who can say with absolute certainty?

Not us. But our colleagues on DW's culture desk have taken a stab at it.

You can see their picks by clicking here.

Fashion preview: Structured and cutout gowns dominate as menswear goes formal

Celebrity stylist Deborah Afshani says sequins, dramatic cutouts and statuesque silhouettes are defining looks for nominees such as “Hamnet” director Chloe Zhao.

Recent award shows have seen stars including Jessie Buckley and Chase Infiniti in striking strapless gowns and voluminous capes.

Best actress contenders Renate Reinsve and Rose Byrne have also opted for standout designs, from tummy‑baring cuts to silver‑sequined dresses.

"When it's a nominee... it just feels like this big important moment and I just really want to honor it," Afshani said of dressing clients. "They'll be photographed usually more than some others and then I do imagine what it would end up looking... with an award."

Menswear is leaning formal, with experts predicting classic old‑Hollywood tuxedos for nominees such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan.

"The Oscars is historically the most prestigious, and with that comes more of an attention to formality when it comes to menswear," said Zak Maoui, style director of Esquire UK.

"I think we'll get sort of old Hollywood tuxes and not so many frills and sequins as we have in previous years at other award ceremonies."

Accessories like sunglasses and brooches are rising trends, now seen as simple ways to personalize traditional red‑carpet looks.

What time do the Oscars start?

No matter where you’re tuning in from, the Academy has released the official global start times for the ceremony:

7 p.m. EDT

4 p.m. PDT

11 p.m. GMT

12 a.m. CET

7 a.m. CST

Yes, for us here in Germany, it is a midnight watch!

Welcome to our coverage of Hollywood's biggest night

Ah, the Oscars. How do I hate thee? Let me count the ways.

But just like a drug, I cannot quit the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' annual awards, now in its 98th year. (For the record, none of us have been around for all 98 ceremonies.)

So here we are, watching celebrities walk slowly and deliberately on the red carpet while pretending their shoes do not hurt.

Waiting for the stars to applaud themselves like it's a competitive sport.

And just wait for the acceptance speeches; the exit music cannot be played fast enough.

We honestly hope someone does something inappropriate, or at least delivers the kind of pure, chaotic energy Roberto Benigni brought when "Life Is Beautiful" won Best Foreign Language Film in 1999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 02:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).