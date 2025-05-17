A large espionage ring with Pakistani connections has come to light in Haryana's Nuh district, where a man called Arman has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive defence data on WhatsApp. As per preliminary reports, police and intelligence agencies carried out a joint operation after getting inputs regarding potential security lapses. Arman was picked up, and his phone was confiscated. Photos of the Defence Expo 2025 and chats with Pakistani numbers were found by investigators. The conversations are said to show a clear attempt to share strategic and sensitive information about India's defence readiness. The authorities have stated that the recovered content is dangerous for national security. Arman has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act and under other applicable sections for treason. Senior police officers confirmed that a more in-depth investigation is underway to find out the depth of the spy network and if more Indians were also involved. Central agencies are set to take over the investigation. Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Espionage: Haryana-Based YouTuber Held for Spying for Pakistan.

Man Arrested for Sharing Defence Expo 2025 Photos

#BREAKING A major spy network linked to Pakistan has been exposed in Haryana’s Nuh district. Arman was arrested for allegedly sending sensitive military information to Pakistan via WhatsApp. Photos from Defense Expo 2025 and chats with Pakistani numbers were found on his phone.… pic.twitter.com/hJB4uyEugl — IANS (@ians_india) May 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)