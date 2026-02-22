Pune, February 22: A 24-year-old man drowned in the backwaters of Pavana Dam on Friday, February 20, while on an outing with friends. The victim, identified as Hrithik Kailash Sakhare, was visiting the scenic Mahal area near Pavan Nagar when the accident occurred. Local authorities confirmed that Sakhare lost his balance after misjudging the depth of the water while swimming, leading to his disappearance beneath the surface.

The incident took place during the morning hours as the group of friends gathered for a leisure trip. After Sakhare failed to resurface, his friends raised an alarm, prompting a localised search and rescue effort. Following a search operation that lasted several hours, rescue teams recovered the body, which was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination at a state-run facility. Lonavala Trekking Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Law Student From Navi Mumbai Dies After Falling Into 400-Foot Gorge Near Tiger Point.

Youth Drowns in Pavana Dam During Picnic With Friends

Upon receiving the emergency call, local police and disaster management volunteers reached the spot. The Pavana Dam area, known for its rocky terrain and unpredictable silt layers, made the recovery process challenging. After nearly five hours of searching, divers managed to locate the body in a deeper section of the reservoir.

The Paud police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have begun recording statements from the witnesses present at the scene. Preliminary findings suggest no foul play, pointing toward an accidental drowning due to a lack of awareness of the underwater current and depth. Maharashtra HSC Board Exam Tragedy: Class 12 Student Dies After Falling From Local Train on Way to Exam Centre in Kalwa.

The Pavana Dam and the surrounding Maval taluka are popular weekend destinations for residents of Pune and Mumbai. However, this tragedy has once again highlighted the recurring issue of drownings in the region's reservoirs.

Local villagers and administrative officials have frequently warned tourists against entering the water in unauthorised sections. Many parts of the dam have steep underwater drops and submerged vegetation, which can prove fatal even for experienced swimmers.

This is the latest in a series of drowning incidents reported at various dams near Pune, including Mulshi, Panshet, and Khadakwasla, since the start of the year. The administration is currently reviewing the need for additional security personnel and fencing at popular "picnic spots" near Pavana to prevent such accidents in the future.

