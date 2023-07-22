New Delhi, July 22: A video showing two neighbouring families embroiled in a bitter clash over a parking space in Delhi's Sant Nagar is doing the rounds on social media. Delhi Police said that the incident occurred on June 23.

In the video, a man wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts could be seen standing next to his female companion in front of a brown-coloured car. An elderly Sikh man dressed in a white t-shirt appears, holding a stick, and engages in a conversation with the owner of the car. Suddenly, without warning, the elderly man strikes the other man as he starts talking. Delhi Brawl Video: Man Thrashed With Stick, Woman Pushed Over Parking Dispute in Kailash.

When the female companion tries to intervene, he forcefully pushes her away. In the midst of this altercation, female supporters of the Sikh man step in and push the woman back, while another man wearing a turban continues to hit the victim from behind, the video shows.

Two Neighbors Clash Over Parking Space in Delhi

Two neighbors clash over parking dispute in Delhi's Sant Nagar area. pic.twitter.com/97FIFH7fMR — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 22, 2023

Three women, seemingly aligned with the Sikh man, approach the couple and manage to move them slightly away from the scene. Despite objections and attempts by the female companion to stop the violence, the elderly man persistently continues to hit the man.

Sharing the details, a senior police officer said that on June 23, the Amar Colony police station received a call about a quarrel in B Block, Sant Nagar.

"After conducting an inquiry, it was discovered that the quarrel originated from a parking dispute among the residents. Further investigation revealed that Daljeet Singh's family, including his son Harjap Singh and wife Kudrat Kaur, along with other family members, assaulted Dushyant Goel, his wife Mona Goel, and another person named Kaushiki," the officer said.

A medico-legal case was conducted, and based on Dushyant Goel's statement, a case was registered under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code. "The accused Daljeet and Harjap were promptly arrested and placed under judicial custody," the officer said. Delhi Metro Fight Video: Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Between Two Men Inside Metro Compartment, Video Surfaces Online.

“The anticipatory bail requests of the three women involved were dismissed twice, resulting in the arrest of two of them, who were also sent to judicial custody. However, one woman obtained interim protection from the high court," the officer added.

