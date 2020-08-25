Mumbai, August 25: Air India Express mentioned that passengers travelling to UAE need a valid negative coronavirus PCR test report in a printed form, from a government-approved lab in India. This test is mandatory for all passengers above 12 years and above. Passengers are required to take PCR Test not more than 96 hours before the departure of the flight.

The UAE health ministry said the country’s total number of coronavirus cases increased to 67,282. The death toll, on the other hand, has increased to 376. The total number of individuals free from the virus has improved to 58,582. Vande Bharat Mission: India Brings Back Around 4,000 People by 23 Flights, Over 5 Lakh Migrant Workers Sent Home by 468 Special Trains.

Passengers Travelling to UAE From India Need a Valid Negative COVID-19 PCR Test Report From Govt Approved Lab:

For passengers travelling to UAE (12 yrs & above), a valid negative #COVID19 PCR test report in printed form, from a govt-approved lab in India (ICMR/verified designated lab), is required. Passengers are required to take PCR test not more than 96 hrs before departure: AI Express pic.twitter.com/qF0ObDnR2D — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

According to a Khaleej Times report, the demand for Vande Bharat Mission flights has dipped in Abu Dhabi. Facing an unmanageable crowd in early July, Arabian Travel Agency, the general sales agent for Air India Express, had shifted its booking office to ISC Abu Dhabi in Al Mina.

The number of people seeking tickets had hit 450 in July and touched 500 until August 10. After that, there has been a gradual fall and in the past weeks, less than 100 people sought air tickets as part of the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission, an official from the agency as quoted in the report mentioned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).