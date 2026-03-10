Mumbai, March 10: Gold and silver prices (Gold and silver rates) in India saw a notable recovery on Tuesday, March 10, halting a recent downward trend. The rebound followed signals from the United States regarding a potential de-escalation of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which led to a sharp drop in crude oil prices and a slight softening of the US dollar. In domestic markets, 24-carat gold rose by approximately INR 700 per 10 grams, while silver prices surged by nearly INR 10,000 per kilogram in several major cities.

Domestic Gold Rates Across Different Carats

Retail gold prices saw a steady climb across all purities on Tuesday. The benchmark rate for 24-carat gold (99.9 per cent purity) settled at approximately INR 1,62,380 per 10 grams, up from Monday's closing. Gold Rate Today, March 10, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The 22-carat gold variety, which is primarily used for jewelry, rose to INR 1,48,850 per 10 grams, an increase of INR 650. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold was retailing at INR 1,21,790 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of INR 530. Despite this daily jump, analysts noted that gold remains nearly 6 per cent lower than the all-time highs of roughly INR 1.78 lakh recorded in late January.

Metal Purity Price per 10 Gram Gold 24K (99.9%) INR 1,62,380 Gold 22K (91.6%) INR 1,48,850 Gold 18K (75%) INR 1,21,790

Silver Prices Hit Major Milestone

Silver outperformed gold in terms of percentage gains, rallying strongly to reclaim the INR 2.90 lakh per kilogram mark in most metropolitan areas. In Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the industrial metal was priced at INR 2,90,000 per kg, a significant jump of INR 10,000 from the previous day's levels. In southern markets like Chennai and Hyderabad, silver remained even more expensive, trading at approximately INR 3,00,000 per kilogram. The rally was mirrored in the derivatives market, where silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) jumped by roughly 4 per cent. Silver Rate Today, March 10, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Drivers of the Gold and Silver Price Rally

The primary catalyst for the recovery was a shift in global investor sentiment. Comments from US President Donald Trump suggesting a possible resolution to the West Asia crisis caused crude oil prices to crash by nearly 10 per cent in a single day. Additionally, investors are closely watching upcoming US. inflation data (CPI and PCE) scheduled for later this week. These figures are expected to provide further clarity on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory, a key factor that influences the long-term appeal of non-yielding assets like gold and silver.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).