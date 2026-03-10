Mumbai, March 10: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has officially released the provisional answer key for the State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2026 today, March 10. Candidates who appeared for the state-level eligibility examination can now access the answer keys for both Paper I and Paper II through the commission's official portal at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The release marks a significant step for thousands of aspirants seeking eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across Madhya Pradesh. The examination was successfully conducted in an offline, OMR-based format on March 1. CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Goes Viral After QR Code ‘Rickrolls’ Students With Rick Astley Song, Board Responds.

Accessing the Answer Key of MP SET 2026

The provisional answer key has been published in a comprehensive PDF format, covering all four question paper sets - A, B, C, and D. It includes responses for the General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude (Paper I) as well as all 31 optional subjects under Paper II. To download the key, candidates are advised to visit the "What's New" or "Model Answer" section on the official MPPSC website (mppsc.mp.gov.in).

Objection Window and Procedure

In a move to ensure transparency and accuracy, the MPPSC has opened a formal window for candidates to challenge the provisional answers. According to the official notification, candidates may submit their objections online within five days from the date the objection link is activated.

When filing an objection, candidates must adhere to the following requirements:

Certified References: Challenges must be backed by credible sources, including the name of the reference book, author, edition, and specific page numbers.

Challenges must be backed by credible sources, including the name of the reference book, author, edition, and specific page numbers. Supporting Documents: Scanned copies of the supporting evidence must be uploaded during the process.

Scanned copies of the supporting evidence must be uploaded during the process. Deadline: The commission has emphasised that any representations received after the five-day deadline or via offline modes will not be entertained. UPSC CSE 2025 Cut-Off Marks Released: Check Prelims, Mains and Final Category-Wise Scores.

Marking Scheme and Result Outlook

The MP SET 2026 followed a straightforward marking pattern with no negative marking. Each correct response earns two marks. Candidates are required to secure a minimum aggregate of 40 per cent (General/EWS) or 35 per cent (Reserved categories) across both papers to be eligible for the merit list. Once the expert committee reviews all submitted objections, a final answer key will be published. The final results and the subsequent issuance of e-certificates are expected to be announced by late April or early May 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (mppsc.mp.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).