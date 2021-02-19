New Delhi, February 19: The price of regular petrol crossed Rs 90 for the first time in the national capital. Petrol and diesel prices continued their unchecked upward rally for the 11th successive day across the country. The sharp rise in global prices of crude has triggered the current wave of domestic auto fuel price hikes.

On Friday, the petrol and diesel prices in Delhi increased to Rs 90.19 per litre (up by 31 paise) and Rs 80.60 per litre (increase by 33 paise), respectively. In Mumbai, petrol price rose to Rs 96.32 a litre and diesel were priced at Rs 87.32. Global Crude Oil Price vs Petrol Price in India Over The Last 10 Years: Here's How Fuel Price in India Changed as Compared to Global Crude From 2011 to 2021.

In Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh, petrol was priced at Rs 100.25 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.35. Petrol price on Thursday crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier on Wednesday, the price of regular petrol consumed by the masses shot up to Rs 100.13 a litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. The record price in Rajasthan was seen despite the state government late last month cutting VAT on petrol and diesel by 2 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).