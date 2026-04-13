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The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has clarified rules on interest earnings in EPF accounts, particularly for individuals who retire early or stop contributing. For the financial year 2025–26, the EPFO has recommended an interest rate of 8.25%, subject to approval by the Ministry of Finance.

The clarification comes amid confusion among subscribers about whether their EPF balance continues to earn interest after retirement or during periods without contributions. The rules vary depending on age and employment status, making it important for account holders to understand how their savings are impacted. EPFO 3.0 PF Features: ATM Access, 50% Withdrawal Limit and Faster Claims.

EPF Interest Rules After Retirement

According to EPFO guidelines, EPF accounts do not immediately stop earning interest after retirement. Instead, interest continues under specific conditions.

For individuals who retire at or after 55 years of age, the EPF account continues to earn interest for up to three years from the date of retirement. For example, if a person retires at 60, interest will be credited until the age of 63. However, after this three-year period, the account is classified as “inoperative” and stops earning interest. UPI Turns 10: India’s Digital Payments System Sees 12,000-Fold Surge in Volume, Over 4,000 Times Growth in Value Since Launch.

What Happens in Early Retirement

For those who retire before the age of 55, the rules differ. Even if there are no further contributions, the EPF account continues to earn interest until the individual reaches 58 years of age.

Only after turning 58 does the account become inoperative, after which interest is no longer credited. This distinction is crucial for individuals considering early retirement, as it directly impacts long-term savings growth.

Inactive vs Inoperative Accounts

EPFO differentiates between “inactive” and “inoperative” accounts:

Inactive (no contributions): Continues to earn interest until specified conditions are met

Continues to earn interest until specified conditions are met Inoperative: Stops earning interest after the defined period

An account becomes inoperative if there are no contributions for three continuous years after retirement, or once the applicable age threshold is crossed.

Contribution Structure and Interest Rate

Under the EPF scheme, both employees and employers contribute 12% of the employee’s basic salary (up to INR 15,000). The accumulated corpus earns interest at a rate reviewed annually by the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees. For FY 2025–26, the recommended interest rate stands at 8.25%, maintaining EPF’s position as a stable, long-term savings instrument.

Financial planners caution that early withdrawal of EPF funds can impact retirement security, especially during periods of unemployment or early retirement. Understanding when interest stops accruing can help individuals make informed decisions about whether to withdraw or retain their EPF savings.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).