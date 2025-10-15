Is 25% of Your PF Balance Permanently Locked Until Retirement Under EPFO New Rules? PIB Fact-Checks Misleading Claim by TMC MP Saket Gokhale

New Delhi, October 15: A recent post on social media platform X by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale has sparked widespread concern regarding alleged changes to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) rules. The post makes three major claims related to EPF withdrawals, mandatory contributions, and rising unemployment – all of which have now been declared misleading by the government’s fact-checking body, the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

According to the viral post, 25% of an individual’s EPF balance has been permanently locked and cannot be withdrawn until retirement. It also claims that EPF contributions have now been made mandatory for all salaried employees, labelling it a form of “robbery” of workers’ income. A third claim blames “terrible economic policies” for a drastic rise in unemployment across the country. EPFO New Rules: TMC MP Saket Gokhale Slams Modi Government Over Latest Changes in PF Withdrawal Rules, Calls It ‘Open Theft of Salaried People’s Money’.

An X post by @SaketGokhale is making several claims regarding the new EPFO rules. ➡️These claims are MISLEADING! Here's a point-by-point clarification on these claims👇 Claim 1: Of your EPF balance, 25% cannot be withdrawn and will remain LOCKED IN for your entire career until… pic.twitter.com/1zJSYDRVGK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 15, 2025

Claim 3: Drastic rise in unemployment due to terrible economic policies.#PIBFactCheck ✅ There is no rise in unemployment. As per the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) – Annual Report, the unemployment figures for 23-24 were down to 3.2% as compared to 6% in 17-18. As per… pic.twitter.com/2vyRvD9Zdz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 15, 2025

The PIB has responded to these assertions with a point-by-point clarification, stating that the claims misrepresent existing policies and ignore key facts. On the issue of withdrawal restrictions, PIB clarified that full withdrawal of the EPF balance, including the 25% in question, is permitted under various conditions. These include retirement at age 55 or above, permanent disability, retrenchment, voluntary retirement, or permanent relocation abroad. In addition, individuals can withdraw the entire PF amount after 12 consecutive months of unemployment. PF Withdrawal: EPFO Members Can Now Withdraw up to 100% of ‘Eligible Balance’ in Provident Fund Account.

On the second claim, the PIB noted that EPF contributions were never optional for eligible workers. Under the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, contributions have always been mandatory for establishments employing 20 or more people, and for employees earning up to INR 15,000 per month. No recent policy has altered this longstanding rule.

Addressing the unemployment claim, PIB cited data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24, which shows the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.2%, compared to 6% in 2017-18. Additionally, over 1.29 crore new workers were added to the EPFO payroll in 2024–25, contradicting the assertion of job loss.

Officials reiterated that the EPFO remains a secure retirement savings mechanism, managing a corpus of INR 28 lakh crore and offering tax-free returns to millions of salaried workers.

