PhonePe Services Go Off After RBI Puts Moratorium on YES Bank Operations, Users Resent on Social Media

File Image | (Photo Credits: PhonePe/IANS)

New Delhi, March 6: PhonePe, one of India's leading digital wallet firm, went off since Thursday night after regulatory action was taken against YES Bank. Since the lender was being used as the payment service provider (PSP) by PhonePe, it was not able to process any digital transaction. The outage of services evoked resentment from the PhonePe users on social media. YES Bank Crisis: Frantic Customers Line Up Outside ATMs as RBI Caps Withdrawals at Rs 50,000 For a Month.

A statement was issued by PhonePe on Twitter, expressing regret over the inconvenience being faced scores of its users. The company said it would remain temporarily out of service as YES Bank served as its PSP for all digital transactions. While replying to a user, the microblogging handle of PhonePe said we would be back in around "24 hours".

Statement Issued by PhonePe

We are temporarily unavailable. We are going through an unscheduled maintenance activity. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We’ll be back soon. — PhonePe (@PhonePe_) March 5, 2020

'We'll Be Back in 24 Hours'

Hi Naseeb, we’ll be back soon & it should not take more than 24 hours. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. — PhonePe Support (@PhonePeSupport) March 6, 2020

Users Resent on Social Media

Can't digest how YesBank crisis is going to effect entire fintech companies and especially Phonepe for next few weeks. — Jayanth (@jayanthsugavasi) March 5, 2020

'How Long Will It Take to be Back?'

Why No Back-Up PSP? Ask Twitterati

How stupid of @PhonePe_ to rely only on YBL, NPCI warned multiple times to have more than one PSP. Quick question, Isn't cred on Axis? — Yuvananda Praveen (@yuvananda) March 6, 2020

Small Traders to be Affected

Do consider that phonepe is used by really small traders. — Kamlesh K Singh (@kamleshksingh) March 6, 2020

Amid the flak, the PhonePe Support team issued another statement, reiterating that they are working towards resolving the issue at the earliest. "It is with great regret we inform you that our partner bank (Yes Bank) is placed under moratorium by RBI. We pulled an all-nighter working on getting our services back up. Sit tight, we'll be back in a few hours, better than ever," it said.

The banking operations of YES Bank was freezed by the RBI last night. A moratorium was imposed for 30 days, with the bank being barred from advancing fresh loans. The account holders were also hit as the central bank has capped the withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000 till further orders. Following the order issued by the RBI, a rush was seen at YES Bank ATMs, with several machines running out of cash.