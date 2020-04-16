Plea in Supreme Court Seeks Free Unlimited Calling, Data Usage During Coronavirus Lockdown

File image of Supreme Court. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 16: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Central government to provide completely free and unlimited calling and data usage facilities to subscribers during the lockdown period.

The petition, filed by advocate Manohar Pratap, sought directions to the Union of India to invoke relevant terms of agreement for a unified licence to provide completely free and unlimited calling and data usage facilities. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

This comes as the lockdown, imposed in view of the coronavirus spread, was extended till May 3 on Wednesday. Earlier, the lockdown was scheduled to end on April 14.