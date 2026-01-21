Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi, January 21: The Supreme Court of India has officially invited online applications for the engagement of Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates for the 2026-27 assignment term. According to the notification released on January 20, the registry aims to empanel approximately 90 candidates for this prestigious short-term contractual role. Eligible candidates, including final-year law students, have until February 7 to submit their applications via the official website, sci.gov.in.

Key Highlights of the Supreme Court Clerk Recruitment

The role offers young legal minds an unparalleled opportunity to work closely with the judiciary at the apex level. Selected candidates will be entitled to a consolidated monthly remuneration of INR 1,00,000, which is an increase from the previous stipend of INR 80,000. CMAT 2026 Admit Card Out at cmat.nta.nic.in: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for Common Management Admission Test Exam, Know Steps To Download.

The assignment is purely contractual and full-time for one year. During this tenure, Law Clerks are prohibited from practising as advocates in any court or accepting other professional assignments.

Eligibility Criteria for Supreme Court Clerk Recruitment 2026

To be eligible for the 2026 recruitment drive, candidates must meet the following requirements as of February 7:

Educational Qualification: Must be a Law Graduate or a student in the final year of a 3-year or 5-year Integrated Law course from a BCI-recognised institution.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 20 and 32 years of age.

Technical Skills: Proficiency in legal research tools (e-SCR, SCC Online, Manupatra, Westlaw) and computer knowledge is essential.

Three-Phase Selection Process

The selection for the clerkship will be rigorous, involving three distinct stages:

Part I (MCQ Test): An online Multiple Choice Question test to evaluate legal aptitude and comprehension, scheduled for March 7, 2026.

Part II (Subjective Test): A descriptive examination focusing on writing and analytical skills, typically conducted on the same day as the MCQ test.

Part III (Interview): Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a personal interview to assess their suitability for the role. JEE Mains 2026 Paper: 1st Shift of Session 1 of Joint Entrance Examination Ends, Know How To Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in Once Answer Key Is Released.

Important Dates and Application Fee

Interested applicants must pay a non-refundable application fee of INR 750 (plus applicable bank charges) through the online payment gateway.

Event Date Notification Release January 20 Online Application Start January 20 Last Date to Apply February 7 Date of Written Examination March 7, 2026 (Tentative) Answer Key Release March 8

"The candidates should bear in mind while applying for contractual assignment

that they will be required to work even at odd hours and on holidays, in exigency of

work," the official notification stated.

