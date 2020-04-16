The total number of coronavirus cases has jumped to 12,380, out of which 10,477 are active cases. The death toll has also increased to 414, according to the numbers shared by the Ministry of Health on Thursday morning. 19 more Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Agra. The total number of positive cases in the district rises to 167. Maharashtra: People make purchases at Byculla vegetable market in Mumbai, amid Coronavirus Lockdown. The police team is deployed at the market, information related to COVID-19 has also been put up here for people. Maharashtra: People make purchases at Byculla vegetable market in Mumbai, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Police team is deployed at the market, information related to COVID-19 has also been put up here for people. pic.twitter.com/4kxSUdfpmS— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020 Passes of people being checked upon their entry at Azadpur Sabzi Mandi. The sale of vegetables & fruits is being done here from 6 am-11am & 2 pm-6pm. Odd-Even rule has to be followed by traders according to their shed numbers to maintain social distancing. United States records nearly 2,600 #coronavirus deaths in 24 hours - a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University reports, AFP news agency.

Mumbai, April 16: The highest number of samples were tested in a single day in India on Wednesday. A total of 28,941 samples were tested in India for coronavirus. Out of the total samples, 953 were tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 2,74,599 samples from 2,58,730 individuals have been tested so far. The rate of coronavirus testing in India has increased in the last few days.

The number of COVID-19 cases increased to 11,933 on Wednesday. A total of 77 people also lost their lives due to novel coronavirus in the country since Tuesday evening. The death toll rose to 392 in India on April 15.

Amid speculations that alcohol shops may open during the lockdown period, Maharashtra Minister of Excise and Labour Dilip Walse-Patil clarified that there are no plans of reopening liquors shops as of now.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a revised list of guidelines for phase two of lockdown announced to contain coronavirus transmission. The Home Ministry stated that selected activities, including fisheries, enhanced animal husbandry and MNREGA works would be permitted post-April 20 in areas which that don't fall under COVID-19 hotspots.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said US has likely 'passed the peak' on coronavirus cases.

