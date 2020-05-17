PM eVIDYa Programme, Increased Health Spending: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Makes Major Announcements in Education and Health Sectors in Final Tranche of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Economic Package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 13: The final tranche of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Economic Package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam focused on reforms. The government also announced major reforms in health and education sectors. Sitharaman announced that the PM eVIDYA programme for multi-mode-access to digital/online education will be launched immediately. PM eVIDYa Programme, Additional Rs 40,000 Crore for MGNREGA, Higher Spending on Health: Here’s What FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announced in 5th Tranche of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package.

"Top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by 30th May 2020," she said. The programme consists of "DIKSHA for school education in states/UTs: e-content and QR coded Energized Textbooks for all grades. One earmarked TV channel per class from 1 to 12. Extensive use of radio, community radio and podcasts. Special e-content for visually and hearing impaired." Rs 40,000 Crore Additional Spending on MGNREGA to Boost Employment, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

May 17, 2020

In her address, Sitharaman said the government will increase the health expenditure and investment at grassroots level focusing on infectious disease centres in every district and diagnostic labs in every block.

"We should see the opportunity in this crisis. Public expenditure on health will be increased. Investments in grass-root health institutions will be raised. Health and Wellness Centres in rural and urban areas will be ramped up," Sitharaman said.

The announced are a part of the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive, reform and make the country self-reliant. In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi announced stimulus measures which will take the total amount announced by the Ministry of Finance and the RBI to a total of Rs 20 lakh crore or 10 per cent of the GDP. According to the Premier, it is now the time to make India self-sufficient in every way and every Indian should buy and promote local goods.

PM Modi announced "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (Self-reliant India Campaign)" which would involve an outlay of Rs 20 lakh crore. He stressed the need for buying and promoting local products. "Every Indian will have to be vocal for local," the premier said.