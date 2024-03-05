Bengaluru, March 5: Karnataka Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against the accused who had uploaded an abusive and threatening post on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The accused was identified as Mohammad Rasool Kaddare. The Surapura police registered the FIR against the accused under the Section 505 (1) (B), 25 (1) (B) of the IPC and Arms Act. PM Modi Gets Death Threat: Karnataka Man Booked for Threatening to Kill PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath if Congress Comes to Power at Centre

According to police, Rasool, a resident of Rangampet in Surapura of Yadgir district, works in Hyderabad as a coolie. Death Threat to PM Narendra Modi: Kerala BJP Gets Letter Claiming Threat to Life of Prime Minister During Two-Day State Visit on April 24

He had uploaded the video from Hyderabad on his Facebook page and had used objectionable language while wielding a sharp-edged weapon. The police have launched a hunt for the accused

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2024 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).