New Delhi, July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15 during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, to take forward bilateral ties in key areas of energy, food security, and defence. Modi will visit Abu Dhabi after concluding his two-day visit to Paris.

"The India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership has been steadily strengthening and the Prime Minister's visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. PM Modi Foreign Visits 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit France and UAE From July 13-15, Announces MEA.

It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of the UAE's Presidency of COP-28 and India's G-20 Presidency in which the UAE is a "special invitee", it added. The Prime Minister is visiting France on July 13 and 14 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade on July 14 in Paris where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating. The MEA said President Macron will host a state banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of the Prime Minister. The two leaders will also hold wide-ranging talks.

"The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet the prime minister of France as well as the presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France," the MEA said. He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities. Bastille Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi’s Upcoming Visit to France High on Substance.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India–France strategic partnership and the prime minister's visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation," the MEA said.

A 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian armed forces last Thursday left for Paris on board two C-17 Globemaster aircraft. At least three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force are also expected to take part in the flypast over the Champs Elysees on the occasion along with French jets.