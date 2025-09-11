New Delhi, September 11: Varanasi residents showered flowers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy as he arrived in his parliamentary constituency on Thursday. As the Prime Minister's convoy approached the Taj Hotel, people lined the streets on both sides, waving the Tricolour and BJP flags and chanting 'Modi, Modi'. The city is all decked up for the high-level meeting with elaborate arrangements and decorations.

The Prime Minister is in Varanasi to hold bilateral talks with his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, to discuss the ways to further strengthen the 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' between the two nations. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand on September 11; Will Host His Mauritius Counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi.

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome on His Arrival in Varanasi

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome on his arrival in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Today, the Prime Minister will host the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a State Visit to India from 9–16 September 2025. (Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/w0auZ1wFsE — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2025

VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) holds a roadshow in Varanasi. PM Modi will hold bilateral talk with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi later today. Modi and Ramgoolam are expected to hold discussions on crucial matters of bilateral cooperation, with… pic.twitter.com/ebEaJYVIXs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2025

The meeting in the ancient city of Varanasi will highlight the civilisational connect, spiritual linkages, and enduring people-to-people bonds that have long defined the special relationship between India and Mauritius. During their bilateral discussions, the two leaders are expected to review the entire spectrum of cooperation, with particular emphasis on development partnership and capacity building.

They will also explore new avenues of collaboration in healthcare, education, science and technology, energy, and infrastructure, while giving special focus to renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, and the blue economy. The upcoming talks build upon the positive momentum of Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Mauritius in March this year, during which India and Mauritius elevated their ties to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'. PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Arrive Uttar Pradesh, Launch Development Projects Worth INR 2,200 Crore Today.

As a close maritime neighbour and valued partner in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius plays a pivotal role in advancing India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The partnership is also seen as an important contribution to the collective aspirations of the Global South. The Varanasi Summit is expected to serve as a landmark in India-Mauritius relations, reinforcing their shared commitment to mutual prosperity, sustainable development, and a secure and inclusive future.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and discussed the multifaceted bilateral partnership between New Delhi and Port Louis.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius today in Varanasi. Discussed multifaceted partnership and reaffirmed commitment in strengthening India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership anchored in shared history, culture & people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

