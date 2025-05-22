While on a tour of Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by the hallowed Karni Mata Temple in Deshnoke on Wednesday to pray and ask for blessings. Before the PM arrived, strict security measures were put in place at the temple, which is well-known for its sacred rats and spiritual significance. PM Modi is scheduled to open 103 Amrit Stations throughout the nation during his visit, including the recently renovated Deshnok Railway Station, which is part of the Amrit Bharat Yojana. After the inauguration, he will speak at a sizable public gathering in Palana village, which is close to Bikaner. Three hours and twenty-five minutes are allotted for the Prime Minister's visit to Bikaner. PM Narendra Modi To Offer Prayers at Karni Mata Temple in Rajasthan’s Deshnok Today, Address Rally.

PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Karni Mata Temple in Rajasthan's Deshnoke

VIDEO | Deshnoke, Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi ) offers prayers at Karni Mata Temple. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/z8VJIld91y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2025

